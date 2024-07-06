Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

