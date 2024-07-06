Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 1,022,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 139,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

