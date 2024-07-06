Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 22.2% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 29.7% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

