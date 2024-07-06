Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 14,604 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 648,365 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 609,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 488,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $32.09 during trading on Friday. 5,200,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

