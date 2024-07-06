Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 1,588 Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 6.68% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of MSFD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 83,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,434. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2229 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

