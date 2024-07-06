Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

AMLP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $48.17. 703,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

