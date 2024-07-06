Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,695,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 584,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.79. 569,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,317. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

