Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.83 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 592,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

BLE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,993. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

