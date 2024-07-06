Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $956,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. 2,700,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.