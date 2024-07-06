Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.01 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.07% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,005 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 149.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 888,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 183,135 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 442,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 465,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

