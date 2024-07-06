Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,399. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.