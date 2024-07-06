Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

