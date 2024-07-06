Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 389 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

