Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.47.

WMT opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

