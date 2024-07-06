Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 83,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,756. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

