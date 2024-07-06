Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 141.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 7,689,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.