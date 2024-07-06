Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $295.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

