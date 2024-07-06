Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 9,605,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.