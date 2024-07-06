Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,726 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

