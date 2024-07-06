Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,042. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.