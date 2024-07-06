Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

WAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Waystar Trading Up 0.1 %

About Waystar

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

