Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 166.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

