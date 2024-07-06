Wedbush Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

