Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.21.

NYSE WAL opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

