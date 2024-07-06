Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

