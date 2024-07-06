Wirtual Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $208.74 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

