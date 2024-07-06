Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) One Day Volume Tops $11.00 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $26.93 or 0.00046314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $134.57 million and $11.00 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,997,528 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,996,858.59162248. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.20784357 USD and is up 10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1088 active market(s) with $24,978,657.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

