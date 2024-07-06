Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of XRX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $17,470,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $14,832,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 43.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 531,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $9,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

