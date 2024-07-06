Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Trading Up 13.4%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Xinyi Solar Stock Up 13.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

