XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 399.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $26,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 9,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 806,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in XPeng by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 23,352,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

