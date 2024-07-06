Zentry Price Tops $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zentry has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $106.43 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,547,589,590 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01815652 USD and is up 8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $24,604,420.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

