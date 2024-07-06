Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $115.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.76.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. PFG Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

