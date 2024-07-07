10,346 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,620,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

