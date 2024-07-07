1,212 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,478. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

