1,360 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 58,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

