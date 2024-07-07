17,453 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Universal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Universal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $71,187,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,092. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

