1,880,000 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,421,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.92% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 1,395,239 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

