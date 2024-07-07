231,952 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 231,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. 2,462,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,674. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

