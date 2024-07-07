432 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

