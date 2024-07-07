61,334 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $66,842,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after buying an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,742,000 after buying an additional 576,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after acquiring an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,448. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

