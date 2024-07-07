867 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $13,541,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 1,944,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,136. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

