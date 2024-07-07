AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.07.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.