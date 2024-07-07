ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $327,750.56 and approximately $0.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

