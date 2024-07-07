Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.29% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAX remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Friday. 515,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,193. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

