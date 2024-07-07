ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock to Split on Thursday, July 11th (OTCMKTS:ACSAY)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, July 11th. The 26-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 11th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $8.53 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

