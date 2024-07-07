Acumen Capital Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$155.36.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT stock opened at C$137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.84. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.