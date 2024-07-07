Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 855,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,011. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

