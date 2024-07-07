Allstate’s (ALL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $194.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $158.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.