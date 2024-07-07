American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $73.88. 3,485,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

