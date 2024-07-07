Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.22.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.15. 232,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,892. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $446.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

